Church school staff in student support services grades are to benefit from salaries at par with those employed by the government thanks to an agreement between the Secretariat for Catholic Education and the Malta Union of Teachers.

The agreement is backdated to January 1, 2019 and covers just over 20 employees including psychosocial professionals, such as counsellors.

A secretariat spokesperson said the talks were lengthy as the inclusion of all support professions presented particular challenges. But over time and with good will, these were resolved. We hope this agreement will motivate our employees to remain committed in facing increased societal complexities.”