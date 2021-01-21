Church schools have hit out at a teachers' union for publishing information on social media about COVID-19 cases in schools.

The Union of Professional Educators regularly posts updates on its Facebook page, detailing when it's been notified of "alleged cases", often including pictures of the school and its contact number.

In a statement, the Secretariat for Catholic Education and the Association of Church Schools accused the UPE of "irresponsible behaviour” that was causing “unnecessary alarm and anxiety” among students, parents, and teachers.

“Church schools are doing their utmost to inform parents and school staff as soon as a positive case is identified in one of the schools," it said "This is being done in an open and transparent way to always ensure that the health and safety of students and staff remain a top priority,” they said.

They called on parents to stay in contact with their children’s schools to keep abreast with objective information about COVID-19 and safety procedures in schools.

“In this challenging time, church schools will continue to take the necessary health care measures to ensure the right to education to more than 17,000 students,” they said.

Church schools taught remotely for the first two days of its 2021 term, after Malta recorded record high COVID-19 cases following Christmas festivities.

They reopened fully on January 11, after an agreement with the government, the Malta Union of Teachers and representatives from private schools.