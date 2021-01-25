Applications for admissions to church schools will be open online between January 29 and February 12, the Curia said.

The number of places available for ‘Other Applicants’ is 835. The church has already received applications for children from Church homes, children of Church school employees and siblings of students in Church schools.

Applications will be accepted at church.mt/applications. More information may be obtained by calling on 7999 0224, 7951 5491 or 7786 5241 or by email on admissions@maltadiocese.org.

Late applications will be accepted on the same website from February 22 until March 1.

The Church Schools admission process determines admission at first-year and second-year kindergarten, first-year primary and first-year secondary. This year there are also vacant places for girls in fourth-year primary. The list of required documents, application dates and other information is provided in the Regulations for Admissions into Church Schools available on www.church.mt.

Admissions in Church Schools in Gozo will be year one kindergarten and Form 1 Secondary. The total number of places being offered in year one kindergarten is 108, while 144 places are being offered in Form 1 secondary. Applications will be accepted online at knisja.mt/gozoapplications.

Criteria one applications will be accepted from the 5th to the 15th February and criteria two applications will be accepted from the 1st to the 8th March. More information may be obtained by calling on 7999 0271 or by sending an email to gozo.admissions@maltadiocese.org