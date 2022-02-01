The Church has filed an application to turn a derelict ODZ site in Rabat into a habitable three-bedroomed house with a pool, drawing objections from the environment watchdog.

In its response to application, PA 7320/21, the Enviornment and Resources Authority said the proposed plans were "objectionable" and of "significant environmental concern".

The Church ’s property administrator, Roberto Buontempo, filed the application, seeking to make internal structural changes to a farmhouse in the protected area.

According to the application, it wants to demolish and reconstruct internal walls to change the present room layouts, turn a garage into a hall, sitting and dining area and replace a metal ceiling with a concrete roof to extend the sitting area.

The Church also plans to remove existing domestic foul breeding structures and construct a reservoir with a pool above it.

It also seeks to sanction the area where an approved reservoir was not constructed and organise the adjoining uncultivated fields into a cultivated garden.

Plans submitted by architect Ramon Gauci show a 15-square-metre exterior terrace outside the kitchen, a 12-square-metre terrace outside the dining area as well as a 20-square metre swimming pool measuring five metres by four, with a 30-square-metre pool area.

According to the application, none of the trees on site will be uprooted.

What did the ERA object to?

The site on Triq il-Buskett is located outside the development zone, in the limits of Rabat within a Category 3 settlement zone and a designated area of archaeological importance, according to Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), which found the proposal “objectionable”.

“Whilst the ERA is not averse to the rehabilitation/reconstruction of the existing farmhouse, the interventions as proposed are of significant environmental concern,” it said.

It noted that the footprint of the dwelling will not be limited to that of the existing structure but will extend further, including the pool, terraced areas, numerous passageways, stairs, canopies, sheds and planting of non-indigenous trees, among others.

“The interventions will result in significant uptake of undeveloped rural land, formalisation of the site, intensification of development ODZ and a change of the natural state of the site to an urban setting, noting the conversion of existing fields to a landscaped garden,” it said.

It added that the proposed modern design of the dwelling is not compatible with the rural characteristics of the area, given that the site is situated in ODZ and surrounded by agricultural fields.

“The overall proposal is considered excessive and cumulatively would contribute to a significant take-up of undeveloped rural land, resulting in proliferation of built structures ODZ as well as adverse impacts on the rural character and the overall natural state of the area.

“There are also concerns that approval of this application would encourage additional interventions on site,” the ERA said.

How has the Church responded?

The archdiocese’s administrative secretary, Michael Pace Ross, told Times of Malta when contacted there were no fixed plans for the dwelling.

“The house could be used for various purposes in future, though its specific use will be determined at an appropriate time and certainly not before the Planning Authority process is complete,” Pace Ross said.

He said that the farmhouse, which has existed for decades, is owned by the Archbishop’s Estate.

In June 2020, the Church discovered that a trespasser had been using the property and surrounding garden, without permit, for the storage of hay and animals, including a horse, committing also other illegalities on site.

“We immediately filed a police report to evict the trespasser, who had also been stealing water and electricity from the property, and, subsequently, commissioned an architect to draw up plans to make the bungalow habitable,” he said.

Pace Ross said the building’s footprint as it is today, covered by a planning permit (PA/5140/99), will remain unchanged.

The surrounding landscape, including the trees and shrubs, will be retained and planting of additional indigenous trees is being proposed.

The “small outdoor pool” will not require excavation, he said, to respect the geology, landscape and characteristics of the property.

Church provides further reply

In a further response, the Chruch said that it proposed to remove illegal works carried out by the third party.

It said the application not only proposes to keep the same roofed area as the existing dwelling but a concrete roof would be replaced by an "insulated wooden ceiling" to reduce the visual impact of the environment.

"The wooden roof section will not be closed off in any way and seeks to avoid a common situation where a permit is first obtained only for the area to later be covered by a marquis or awnings," it said.

"Meanwhile, the only additional structure proposed is a wooden shed with a footprint of five square metres which will be used to store tools needed to work the land".

It said the proposed pool would not be an additonal extension.

Instead the proposal suggests a water reservoir, without excavation, on 43 per cent of an area already occupied by a hen pen. Half of the reservoir would be covered "by a small pool", with the remaining area containing soil displaced form the site and planted with perennials.

Regarding the two terraced areas planned, the Church said one was already being used for keeping a horse while the other would rest on a platform that would mean the land underneath would not be compromised.

Planned passageways are "not numerous" and were proposed for the perimeter of the site, where the surface rock face is exposed.

The Church denied that there would be any additional stairs on the site, saying they already exist and its proposal "envisages only that they would be made safe".

It said it was "erroneous" to suggest non-indigenous trees would be planted.

And it added that "a sprawling third-party property lies immediately adjacent to the Church-owned plot, while other buildings are located in close proximity".