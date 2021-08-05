The Archdiocese of Malta saw its financial surplus drop from €3.5m in 2019 to €1.2 million last year as donations and other income decreased sharply as a result of COVID-19's impact on activities.

Curia officials told a press conference on Thursday that the Church had seen a drop in revenue from church collections, APS Bank (where the church is the major shareholder) and the cancellation of fundraising events.

There was also a drop in advertising revenue in church media, fewer paying visitors to the Cathedral Museum, closure of retail outlets, and rent deferrals on church property.

Parishes saw their revenue drop by €1 million or 40% from 2019.

Donations decreased by €767,009.

More soon.