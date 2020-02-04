The Archbishop’s Curia is selling a portion of developable agricultural land it owns in Għargħur to finance the restoration of the parish church and two chapels in the locality.

The plot, measuring 1,100 square metres, is within the development zone and can be developed into anything, including a block of flats of up to four storeys. It lies just behind the church, close to the village core and was originally planned to be turned into catechism classrooms and facilities for parish use.

In a newspaper advert, the Curia announced it was receiving offers for the land in question on Triq il-31 ta’ Marzu. The land is subject to an agricultural lease and is being sold as such. The head of property at the Archbishop’s Curia reserved the right to refuse any offer, even the most advantageous.

The proposed sale was criticised by neighbours who argued that the Church ought to shelve its plans to sell the parcel of land in question so it could remain a green area.

“I understand that times are changing and the Church’s funds are running dry but the Church should see which of the properties it owns are not developed and keep them so that the little undeveloped land still in our villages remain undeveloped,” one parishioner told Times of Malta.

“Otherwise, they should turn it into an open space where children can play.”

The church’s administrative secretary, Michael Pace Ross, defended the sale when asked about it. He explained that the land was originally retained with the specific intention of building a centre for catechism and had been given to the boys’ section of the Christian doctrine society (MUSEUM).

“After many years, the society decided they would not build the centre because circumstances had changed and had returned the land to the parish, which recently informed the Curia that the land is no longer required for pastoral purposes,” he said.

Mr Pace Ross said the proceeds raised from the sale of the land could be used for the restoration of the Għargħur parish church and two chapels within the locality as well as for pastoral initiatives.

He added that the land in question was surrounded by buildings and part of it was also being expropriated for the alignment of Triq Katerina Sammut.