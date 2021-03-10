The Church has stopped all religious functions, except funeral masses and wedding rites, in a decision taken after talks with the health authorities in the wake of the virus surge.
The measures will remain in force until April 11.
The Curia said the main churches will remain open for private prayer but precautions will need to be observed.
Masses will be transmitted every day on TVM2, Knisja.mt and Newsbook.com.mt.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us