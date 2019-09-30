The government has renewed an agreement to rent 75% of beds in church-run homes for the elderly in a public-private partnership.

The Church’s administrative secretary, Michael Pace Ross, said that the agreement would see the government spending €12 million over three years, which would help the homes improve services offered to the residents.

The Church currently runs four homes for the elderly; Casa Leone in St Julian’s, Dar Saura in Rabat, Dar Sant Anna in Isla and Holy Family Home in Naxxar.

Excluding Dar tal-Kleru, which houses elderly members of the clergy, church homes have 251 beds, 181 of which are currently being rented by the government. The number will increase by ten beds to 191 as of January 2020.

All four homes will be undergoing refurbishment works to improve services offered by the facilities.

The public-private partnership will also be offering respite services to families.

Employees will be paid at the same rates as those in government homes for the elderly.

Mgr Charles Cordina said that the church has always felt a duty to offer care to the elderly, especially those who could not afford to live in private homes.

The agreement, he said, would serve to continue helping some of the most vulnerable in society at a stage in life when they most needed it.

“The service we provide is the most important thing,” Mgr. Cordina said.

“We truly believe in the importance of giving a service and upholding the dignity of those who need our love the most.”

Casa Leone

Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing Anthony Agius Decelis thanked the church for choosing to partner the public sector and noted that employee conditions would improve and become standardized across the board for employees of homes for the elderly in public and Church homes.

Mr Agius Decelis thanked the employees, saying their dedication to their work was something to be admired.

“They form close bonds with our elderly and treat them with great love and respect,” he said.

“This is a dedicated value that money cannot buy and it should be appreciated and encouraged.”