Philip Ciantar, Arthur Cachia and Frans Mintoff booked their place in the knock out stages of the European Championship that are currently being played at the Dolmen Hotel.

Philip Ciantar progressed to the knock out stages when he battled past Bosnian player Eldar Karamehmedovic 3-2.

The Maltese player needed to win the match to progress and his task turned out more difficult when Karamehmedovic stormed into a two-frame lead.

But Ciantar refused to throw in the towel as he managed to win the next three frames to secure a 3-2 win and a place in the knock out stages.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt