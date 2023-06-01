Kasanova, Italy's favourite homeware store, is set to open in Naxxar, Malta on June 9, and it's set to revolutionize the way Maltese people shop for homeware and small appliances. The brand is renowned for offering affordable household products, and this commitment to affordability has made it a household name with over 700 stores, across Italy. With the opening of the first Kasanova plus store in Malta, the brand is set to make a big impact on the Maltese household retail scene.

Kasanova is known for its wide variety of affordable products, which are carefully selected to meet the needs of its customers. The brand has built its reputation on offering the best quality to price ratio on the market, and this is a commitment that it takes very seriously. With its focus on quality and affordability, Kasanova has become the go-to destination for customers who want to create a beautiful home without breaking the bank.

"We believe that Kasanova will be a game changer for the Maltese home decor sector. Our focus on guaranteeing the best quality to price ratio on the market and a wide range of products means that we have something for everyone. We're excited to bring our unique brand of Italian style and design to Malta, and we're confident that our customers will love what we have to offer," said Yani Ellul, Kasanova Malta director.

The first Kasanova store in Naxxar will offer a wide range of products, including homeware, small appliances, and home decor. From kitchen essentials like cookware and dinnerware to outdoor furniture and bathroom accessories, Kasanova has everything you need to make your home modern, stylish and comfortable.

In addition to the products available in-store, Kasanova will also be launching an e-commerce store, which will allow customers to shop easily from the comfort of their home. This online store will offer the same great range of products as the physical store, and customers can enjoy the same commitment to quality and affordability.

"At Kasanova, we believe that shopping for your home should be easy and convenient. That's why we've worked hard to create an e-commerce store that's easy to navigate and offers the latest products and promotions to the Maltese public from the comfort of their home. We understand the importance of offering our customers a seamless shopping experience, whether they choose to shop in-store or online, and we're committed to delivering that experience every time," said Chloe von Brockdorff, head of marketing at Kasanova Malta.

The first store in Naxxar will be offering free parking facilities, making it easy for customers to visit and browse its range of products. And for those who want to experience the full Kasanova shopping experience, there will be a special event on the 9th June to mark the official opening. Shoppers can enjoy additional surprises and entertainment on the day, making it a fun day out for the whole family.

Kasanova's arrival in Malta is set to change the way people shop for homeware and home decor. With its commitment to quality, affordability, and a wide range of products, Kasanova is the perfect destination for anyone who wants to create a beautiful living space, that aligns with their budget. Additionally, with the upcoming launch of its e-commerce store, shopping for your home has never been easier.

So, if you're looking for affordable homeware and modern home decor, be sure to visit Kasanova's first store in Naxxar on June 9.