Ħamrun Spartans are in talks with Andrea Ciaramella to take over as the new first-team coach

The Italian coach is expected to replace his fellow compatriot Manuele Blasi who was relieved of his duties on Monday afternoon following Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Tarxien Rainbows.

Born in Durazzano, Ciaramella has managed in the Italian Serie C1 and C2 with various clubs which include Cervinara, Alba Durazzano, Battipagliese and San Tommaso.

If he accepts the Spartans' offer, Ciaramella has a huge task on his hands to revive the fortunes of the Spartans who are going through a depressing run of results and in fact their last success dates back to last October when they beat Hibernians 2-1.

In fact, they have failed to win in any of the last nine matches and their next assignment gets no easier as they take on high-flying Sirens on Monday at the National Stadium.

The Spartans are currently ninth in the standings on 19 points, just points clear of the relegation zone.