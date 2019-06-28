A cigarette salesman was caught with more than 7,000 contraband cigarettes in his car and garage, Customs said on Wednesday.

The seizure followed months of observation.

In a statement, Customs said that its officials stopped the car of a cigarette salesman in Attard and a search yielded 2,740 contraband cigarettes. The search continued at a garage in Pietà belonging to the car’s owner, where another 4,460 contraband cigarettes were found.

The department confiscated the car and the cigarettes and will be filing charges against the man.

Earlier on Wednesday, the department announced that it had found a massive 40 million cigarettes hidden in containers bound for Libya at the Freeport.