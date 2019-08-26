Good Boys

Good Boys movie poster

Just how bad can one day get? The creative minds behind Superbad, Pineapple Express and Sausage Party take on sixth grade in the outrageous comedy, Good Boys. After being invited to his first 'kissing party', 12-year-old Max (Room's Jacob Tremblay) is panicking because he doesn't know how to kiss.

Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor (Brady Noon, HBO's Boardwalk Empire) and Lucas (Keith L. Williams, Fox's The Last Man On Earth) decide to use Max's dad's drone – which Max is forbidden to touch – to spy on a teenage couple making out next door. But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed.

Desperate to replace it before Max's dad (Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth) gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally-stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls (Life of the Party's Molly Gordon and Ocean's Eight's Midori Francis).

Written by Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky and Directed by Gene Stupnitsky.

Out in Maltese cinemas on September 4

Angel has fallen

Angel has Fallen movie poster

After the events in the previous action film, Secret Service agent Mike Banning finds himself framed for an assassination attempt on the President. Pursued by his own agency and the FBI, Banning races to clear his name and uncover the real terrorist threat which has set its sights on Air Force One.

Starring Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman and Piper Perabo.

Written by Katrin Benedikt and Robert Mark Kamen and directed by Ric Roman Waugh.

Out in Maltese cinemas on September 4

Pain and Glory

Pain & Glory movie poster

The drama Pain and Glory tells of a series of re-encounters experienced by Salvador Mallo, a film director in his physical decline. Some of them in the flesh, others remembered: his childhood in the 60s, when he emigrated with his parents to a village in Valencia in search of prosperity, the first desire, his first adult love in the Madrid of the 80s, the pain of the breakup of that love while it was still alive and intense, writing as the only therapy to forget the unforgettable, the early discovery of cinema, and the void, the infinite void that creates the incapacity to keep on making films.

Pain and Glory talks about creation, about the difficulty of separating it from one's own life and about the passions that give it meaning and hope. In recovering his past, Salvador finds the urgent need to recount it, and in that need he also finds his salvation.

Starring Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Asier Etxeandia.

Written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar.

Out in Maltese cinemas on September 4

IT: chapter two

IT: chapter two movie poster

Evil resurfaces in Derry as director Andy Muschietti reunites the Losers Club in a return to where it all began with IT: Chapter Two, the conclusion to the highest-grossing horror film of all time. Twenty-seven years after the Losers Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more.

Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all...putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever.

Starring Finn Wolfhard, Bill Skarsgård and Jessica Chastain.

Based on the novel by Stephen King, written by Gary Dauberman and directed by Andy Muschietti.

Out in Maltese cinemas on September 11.

The Informer

The Informer movie poster

Honorably discharged Special Ops soldier Pete Koslow's (Joel Kinnaman) world is turned upside-down when he is jailed after a fight to protect his wife (Ana de Armas). He's given a chance for early release by becoming an informant for the FBI (Academy Award nominees Rosamund Pike and Clive Owen) and using his covert skills in an operation to take down The General, the most powerful crime boss in New York. But when the FBI sting meant to finally earn Koslow his freedom results in the death of an undercover NYPD cop, Koslow finds himself caught in the crossfire between the mob and the FBI. The General insists Koslow takes the heat and sends him back to prison to spearhead a drug operation from inside, and the FBI affirms that going back to jail to do The General's bidding is the only way for Koslow to keep his deal with them alive.

Caught in a world of impossible choices, Koslow must return to prison, where he formulates a plan to escape the clutches of three of New York City's most powerful organizations - the mob, the NYPD and the FBI - in order to save himself and his family.

Written by Rowan Joffe and Andrea Di Stefano and directed by Andrea Di Stefano.

Out in Maltese cinemas on September 11.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Scary Stories to tell in the Dark movie poster

It's l968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind... but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time--stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah's terrifying tome.

Starring Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza and Gabriel Rush.

Written by Dan and Kevin Hageman and directed by André Øvredal.

Out in Maltese cinemas on September 11.

Hustlers

Hustlers movie poster

Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article written by Jessica Pressler, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

Starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Lizzo, Lili Reinhart and Cardi B

Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria.

Out in Maltese cinemas on September 18.

Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey movie poster

This September, the worldwide phenomenon Downton Abbey, becomes a grand motion picture event, as the beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance.

Starring Hugh Bonneville, Phyllis Logan and Elizabeth McGovern.

Written and directed by Julian Fellowes.

Out in Maltese cinemas on September 18.

The Weeping House of Qala

The Weeping House of Qala movie poster

In the quaint little village of Qala, Gozo, Emily Edevane was abandoned with her three little children by her husband. Four decades later a Maltese documentary crew agree to spend a day at their now desolate and decaying House to find out why nobody seems to have heard of them since.

Directed by Mark Doneo.

Out in Maltese cinemas on September 20.

Ad Astra

Ad Astra movie poster

Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.

Starring Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler and Tommy Lee Jones.

Written by Ethan Gross and James Gray and directed by James Gray.

Out in Maltese cinemas on September 25.

Rambo: Last Blood

Rambo last Blood movie poster

Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, Rambo: Last Blood marks the last chapter of the legendary series.

Starring Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega and Óscar Jaenada.

Written by Matthew Cirulnick and directed by Adrian Grunberg.

Out in Maltese cinemas on September 25.

Information compiled from IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes