‘Fish, Food and Filth’ is the title of the next edition of ĊineXjenza, a live virtual audiovisual discussion that will look at the development of the food industry and the important role it plays in public health, food safety, food security, social development and nutrition. It is taking place on April 27 at 7pm.

During the online event, three experts will discuss their insights about the food industry with the help of short film clips on topics such as economical and environmental sustainability of local produce, slow food movements, food waste, seafood consumption and sustainability. Following their presentations there will be a discussion around the theme.

The guest speakers are Karen Mugliett, a senior lecturer at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Education and chairperson of the Food Safety Commission; Kurt Mifsud, chief executive officer at the Mediterranean Culinary Academy; and Margaret Camilleri Fenech, a lecturer at the University’s Institute for Climate Change and Sustainable Development, who is working on a PhD studying how to decouple waste generation from economic growth.

ĊineXjenza is supported by the STEAM project. It is run by S-Cubed and the Malta Chamber of Scientists with the support of Spazju Kreattiv.

To register for a free ticket for the event, visit the link below.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cinexjenza-fish-food-filth-tickets-149868614059