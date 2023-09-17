BIRKIRKARA 1

Ciolacu 68

SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

BIRKIRKARA

M. Zapytowski; J. Pajovic, E. Pepe, Adailton (87 O. Elouni), Y. Yankam, P. Mbong (78 N. Micallef), K. Zammit, A. Satariano, E. Pena Beltre, S. Zibo, Maxuell (63 A. Ciolacu).

SLIEMA WANDERERS

R. Al Tumi; J. Borg, J. Minala, M. Scerri (58 K. Abubakar), V. Plut, M. Beerman (85 L. Micallef), G. Alcino, D. Damsen, M. Freire, G. Acheampong, S. Gomes (76 M. Awad).

Referee Malcolm Spiteri.

Yellow cards Pajovic, Pepe, Scerri, Plut, Alcino.

BOV Player of the Match Geoffrey Acheampong (Sliema Wanderers).

A second-half goal by substitute Andrei Ciolacu was enough to earn Birkirkara a winning start in this season’s Premier League campaign

The Moldova forward scored minutes after coming off the bench as the Stripes managed to beat a resilient Sliema Wanderers side.

The Blues, on their return to the top-flight, left a good impression and although they start their campaign with a defeat, Sunday’s display bodes well for the remainder of the season.

Birkirkara coach Giovanni Tedesco fielded six new signings from the start with Polish goalkeeper Marcel Zapytowski given the nod between the sticks.

Jovan Pajovic started alongside Enrico Pepe and Kurt Zammit in the back three with Enmy Pena Beltre and Alexander Satariano featuring as wingbacks.

Adailton partnered Maxuell upfront with Paul Mbong playing slightly behind them in a free role.

