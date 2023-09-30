HIBERNIANS 0

BIRKIRKARA 1

Ciolacu 80

HIBERNIANS

I. Kone, F. Apap, K. Shaw, A. Attard (69 C. Bonanni), A. Hovhannisyan, J. Degabriele (69 L. Guedes), B. Kristensen, Z. Grech (69 R. Bairam), S. Okoh (83 E. Santos DeSouza), G.Bastianos-4, R. Antwi-6.5.

BIRKIRKARA

M. Zapytowski, D. Mariani, J. Pajovic, Y. Yankam, P. Mbong (69 E. Elouni), K. Zammit, A. Satariano (69 A. Ciolacu), N. Cross-5, S. Zibo, A. Diakite, Maxuell (59 Adailton).

Referee: Alex Johnson.

Yellow cards: Kristensen, Apap, Mbong, Bonanni.

BOV player of the match: Yannick Yankam (Birkirkara).

Substitute Andrei Ciolacu came off the bench to hand Birkirkara a priceless victory over Hibernians at the National Stadium.

The Romanian striker had only been on the pitch for 10 minutes but still managed to leave a lasting impact when latching to Yannick Yankam’s pass and finishing expertly with a volley.

Ciolacu's speed of thought and feet proved decisive again as Birkirkara returned to winning ways after a 2-0 defeat to Floriana and a 1-1 draw with Valletta.

Birkirkara were just about worth the win in an error-ridden match.

