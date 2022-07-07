Floriana coach Gianluca Atzori has kept faith with last season’s players as the Greens launch their UEFA Europa Conference League commitments with a first-leg affair against Moldova’s Petrocub.

The first qualifying round tie will be played at the Centenary Stadium as Sports Desk will bring you the latest updates from Floriana’s first European tie since the 2020/2021 season.

For this game, Italian coach Atzori will deploy Floriana in a 3-4-1-2 with forwards Andrei Ciolacu and Kemar Reid to lead the attack. Malta international Jan Busuttil will be aiding them from a creative attacking midfielder role.