FLORIANA 1

Ciolacu 77

GĦAJNSIELEM 0

FLORIANA

M. Bartolo, A. Magri Overend (73 A. Garzia), O. El Hasni, R. Hovsepyan, K. Keqi (53 J. Busuttil), A. Ciolacu, O. Spiteri, M. Garcia (73 B. Paiber), B. Gimenez (53 E. Rebenja), A. Vella (53 R. Camenzuli), E. Callegari.

GĦAJNSIELEM

A. Parnis, K. Borg, A. Xuereb, D. Farrugia (87’ D. Bogdanovic), K. Mercieca, S. Attard, M. Bezzina (82’ K. Farrugia), J. De Sousa, R. Watanabe (84’ J. Camilleri), L. Grima (82’ K. Grima), I. Nedeljkovic.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann

Floriana struggled much more than expected to edge past Għajnsielem, beating them 1-0, to set up a clash with St George’s in the Round of 16.

The Gozitans, led by coach Gotthard Conti, defended well to frustrate the Greens and it was only a goal late in the second half that made the whole difference.

In fact, although Atzori planned to rest some of the more regular players, he was forced to include Eugenjo Rebenja, Ryan Camenzuli and Jan Busuttil early in the second half.

On 12 minutes, Michael Bezzina tested Manuel Bartolo with a corner from the left which was neutralised by the Floriana custodian.

