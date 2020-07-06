Sean Cipriott has pledged his future with Balzan when he put pen to paper on a new three-year contract, the Times of Malta can reveal.

During the last few weeks, Balzan FC continued to show their trust on young talent after handing new contracts to a number of promising players with a view of giving them game time with their senior squad next season.

Cipriott have been with the Reds for a couple of season and last term he was loaned out to Premier League strugglers Senglea Athletic in a bid to give him much-needed experience of top-flight football.

The 22-year-old central midfielder made 16 appearances in the Premier League last season and provided one assist.