Following a two-and-a-half-month, COVID-19-induced hiatus, Malta’s favourite magazine is back. This time, though, it’s completely digital and can be accessed on your web browser at a click of a button or through the TOM Mag app, both offering our readers a host of fun and engaging interactive features!

This edition proudly celebrates Pride month with its cover, which features local fashion heavyweights Charles and Ron. The designer-duo sat down with the magazine to talk about something they don’t often discuss in public: their relationship.

Sunday Circle then moves on to a story of how Lillian Chetcuti Riolo, an Australian woman born to Maltese parents, has been using social media to help reunite people from all over the world with their Maltese families. In this two-part article, readers will get to meet three families whose lives were turned upside down by a Facebook post.

The magazine also has an article about an international project that is giving women photojournalists the chance to tell their stories, as well as a tonne of ravioli recipes by the one and only Pippa Mattei.

Click here to enjoy a truly engaging experience with Sunday Circle’s free, interactive digital magazine.

Circle digital is also available on the TOM Mag app, which can be downloaded via the Apple Store or Google Play.