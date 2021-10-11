Electronic Music Malta (EMM), Malta’s home of contemporary electronic music, is organising this year’s edition of Circuits Festival, which will be held between October 23 and December 9.

The festival will be split into two parts: a festival weekend on October 23 and 24 where performances, public talks, workshops and presentations will be held at Spazju Kreattiv and three other events held over the months of November and December.

“This year’s festival will also showcase EMM’s flagship projects Away from the Comfort Zone, Storbju, and Elektronika,” Luc Houtkamp, EMM’s artistic director said. “This year, Away from the Comfort Zone will focus on internationalisation and will pair German, Dutch, Belgian and Italian electronic music and performance artists with Maltese artists in performances which will be premiered during the festival weekend.”

For the Away from the Comfort Zone project, Maltese singer Clare Ghigo will perform with Italian electronic musician Paolo Gatti; Maltese electronic music artist Neil Hales (Acidulant) with Dutch trombonist Wolter Wierbos; Maltese dancer Rochelle Gatt with German electronic musician Sabine Ercklentz; and the Maltese/Belgian electronic duo Ayn il-Widen (Kurt Buttigieg and Carla Said) will share the stage with Dutch vocal artist Han Buhrs.

Two contemporary electronic music concerts will also be performed during the festival weekend, one by Iranian/Dutch composer Siamak Anvari and the other by Belgian pianist Marlies Debacker.

“Following last year’s successful launch of Storbju Noise Monger, which was the first synthesiser device designed and built by a Maltese, a brand-new device named Storbju Terramaxka will be launched this year,” EMM’s general director Edwin Balzan announced.

“This device has been designed and produced by Mike Desira and will be available for sale, fully assembled and at a very affordable price, on the Circuits website.”

The talks and workshops being held this year include a presentation on the historiographic Elektronika project which is managed in collaboration with the M3P Foundation, sessions on music production. copyright and music law awareness, hearing health awareness and composition, to name but a few.

The workshops have been organised in collaboration with Sawtooth Audio Academy.

Circuits Festival will continue on November 13 with a screening of the documentary Sisters with Transistors at Spazju Kreattiv.

This will be followed by Gear-Mania on November 20 at Ivy House, which will feature performances by artists Robert Babicz, Owen Jay, Tina and Giacinte, and a presentation and performance by Toni Gialanze and Introwerks.

Finally, a DIY synthesiser building workshop will be held on December 9, presented by Mike Desira, Edwin Balzan and Frank Cachia.

Circuits is organised by the Maltese NGO Electronic Music Malta and is supported by Arts Council Malta. This event is part of the Spazju Kreattiv programme and is further supported by the German-Maltese Circle, the Goethe Institut and Air Malta.

For more information, visit https://circuitsmalta.com, the Electronic Music Malta Facebook page and on www.kreattivita.org.