A circular ferry route dedicated to transporting commuters between ferry landing sites is being proposed as part of a plan to increase sustainable transport around the Valletta region.

The sustainable urban mobility plan is currently up for public consultation and includes a number of proposals for the northern and southern harbour regions.

Collectively referred to as the Valletta region, the plan covers the 27 councils of Vittoriosa, Birkirkara, Cospicua, Fgura, Floriana, Gżira, Ħamrun, Senglea, Kalkara, Luqa, Marsa, Msida, Paola, Pembroke, Pietà, Qormi, St Julian’s, San Ġwann, Sliema, Santa Luċija, Santa Venera, Swieqi, Ta’ Xbiex, Tarxien, Valletta, Xgħajra, and Żabbar.

The plan is proposing studying the feasibility of expanding novel ferry routes and jetties and increasing the accessibility of existing ones, including introducing a circular ferry.

An example would be expanding the Sliema ferries to include Gżira, St Julian’s and Pembroke.

The study would also explore the feasibility of making certain ferry services free of charge.

The plan has a strong focus on improving active mobility such as cycling and walking and a number of measures are targeted at improving local infrastructure to encourage more take up.

Times of Malta reported in October that Infrastructure Malta has a plan to invest some €35 million which will see the creation of an additional 50 to 60 kilometres of new cycling routes on Malta’s road network.

This will also include traffic calming measures, the upgrade of existing crossings and the creation of new ones. The introduction of shared pathways for increased pedestrian and cyclist safety is also envisaged.

The plan also seeks to encourage more people to walk journeys under two kilometres, to which it is proposing trialling timed-pedestrianisation of roads in the vicinity of schools, combined with a "walking to school" initiative.

Walking infrastructure will also be improved around key areas for foot traffic, including schools and shopping areas, churches, police stations, clinics and post offices.

In a bid to encourage commuters to ditch their cars, the plan seeks to encourage councils to start cycling clubs for both children and adults both as a means of outreach and an opportunity to teach safe cycling and traffic mobility education.

The public sector should develop green travel plans for its employees, the plan proposes, which can include exploring collective transport, teleworking and carpooling.

A pilot project trialling these options could be explored with a public sector entity. Private companies with ties to these regions should also be encouraged to adopt similar plans.

Other proposals include opening up school car parks to residents at night, exploring residential car-sharing schemes, improving schedules for public transport and on-demand transport services, increasing accessibility to EV charging on publicly accessible land, exploring the use of hydrogen as an alternative fuel and introducing low-emission zones in strategic areas.

The plan also seeks to explore expanding the last-mile delivery network and exploring the use of shared vehicles to carry out this service.

The public consultation period is open until December 7 and feedback can be sent here.

The consultation documents can be viewed here.