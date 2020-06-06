The Planning Authority has rejected an application by Il-Fortizza in Sliema to sanction a number of illegal structures built over the years and extend the dining areas onto the promenade.

The Superintendent of Cultural Heritage had vehemently objected to the application, insisting that the “circus-like” additions be removed.

“Some of the structures, including unauthorised tables and chairs, an entrance tent and funfair equipment, vaguely evoke the appearance of a circus,” the superintendent said.

“Such accretions are incongruous with the Sliema Point Battery, known as Il-Fortizza, a British artillery battery of high historical and architectural value, scheduled at Grade 1, built between 1872 and 1886, and which has in recent decades been leased to catering establishments.

The outdoor structures detract from the visual appearance of the scheduled building

“The outdoor structures detract from the visual appearance of the scheduled building, increasing the material and visual clutter around the monument.

“The Superintendence objects to the sanctioning of the illegal structures, which are not compatible with a significant architectural monument, the setting of which is to be preserved and enhanced. This development application should be refused, and all illegal structures not covered by a permit should be removed,” the Superintendence said in its representation to the Planning Authority.

The application sought to sanction a glazed surrounding added to a wood-and-canvas tent along the side of the battery, as well as an extension of the structure and new outdoor tables, chairs and umbrellas, all added without a permit.

In its recent decision, the Planning Commission, chaired by Simon Saliba, refused to accept the additions, including changes to the signage on the front of the scheduled property which is in dire need of some restoration.

The commission said the proposed construction and sanctioning of additional deve­-lop­ment adjacent to the Grade 1 scheduled building ran counter to its policies on outside catering areas since catering within open areas is not permitted at heritage buildings.

The policy also lays down that outside catering cannot adversely affect the characteristics of any open space of significant historical, architectural, natural or social importance.

The sanctioning request had also drawn objections from the Sliema Heritage Society, NGO Futur Ambjent Wieħed and the Sliema local council.

Last year, the PA ordered the removal of several additional tents which had appeared on the promenade in front of the battery, after a complaint by the council and the Sliema Heritage Society.