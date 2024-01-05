The Malta waterpolo national team will open their commitments in the European Championship finals when they face Germany in a Group C match in Zagreb on Friday evening (start: 7pm).

Milan Cirovic’s team have a tough task at hand to emulate the result achieved two years ago in Serbia when the team finished 14th overall after incidentally losing against the Germans in the play-off for 13th place.

The Malta national team are heading into the championship on the back of a tough participation in the SportMalta International Christmas Tournament which saw them suffer three successive defeats at the hands of Italy, France, and the Netherlands.

Still, those results have not deterred Cirovic’s excitement ahead of the tournament and the Montenegrin has named a young squad for the continental finals, which opens against familiar opponents for Malta.

