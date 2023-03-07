Malta National team coach Milan Cirovic has been encouraged by the little steps of improvement shown by his players during the past few weeks but warned that Maltese waterpolo needs drastic changes if the country is to reach higher targets at international level.

The Montenegrin coach addressed the media just a couple of days before the senior selection heads to Romania to compete in the World Cup Division B where they will be up against Germany, Ukraine, Great Britain, and the host country.

The tournament kicks off on Thursday, but Malta plays its first matches on Friday with a double-header against Germany and Ukraine, before taking on Great Britain on Saturday, and Romania on Sunday morning.

“I am really looking forward to leading the team in this competition which will serve us as a perfect preparation for the European Championship qualifiers that will be held in Malta next June,” Cirovic told the media.

