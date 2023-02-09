The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta (ASA) presented its plans for the next three years as newly-elected president Karl Izzo unveiled the technical staff for waterpolo, swimming and artistic swimming that will implement the governing body’s strategy for the next three years.

Izzo announced that Montenegrin Milan Cirovic will replace him as national team coach and will be assisted by former Malta captain Niki Lanzon. Aurelien Cousin has been installed as the new women’s national team coach while Jonathan Valletta will be in charge of the Malta U-15 selection.

Cirovic will also be in charge of the U-17 national team and will have Anthony Farrugia as his right-hand man.

“I have known Milan Cirovic for the past two or three years and I know well how much he can give to Maltese waterpolo,” Izzo told a news conference.

