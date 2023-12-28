The Malta waterpolo national team will be stepping up their preparations for their upcoming participation at the European Championship finals when they compete in the Christmas International Tournament at the Cottonera Sports Complex.

Malta, under the charge of Milan Cirovic, will be up against world-class opposition in the form of Italy, France and the Netherlands, with their opening assignment seeing them come up against the Italian ‘Settebello’ under the charge of Sandro Campagna this evening at 6pm.

Cirovic sounded pleased with his team’s preparations for the tournament and is hopeful to see his players’ ambition to convince him that they deserve a place in the European Championship finals that will be played in Zagreb next month.

