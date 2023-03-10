Coach Milan Cirovic hailed his players’ character as the Malta waterpolo national team enjoyed a very positive day at the World Cup Group B tournament in Romania on Friday.

The Maltese youngsters bounced back from their 9-5 defeat to Germany in the tournament’s opener to see off Ukraine 11-6 in Otopeni.

For Cirovic this was his first win since he replaced Karl Izzo as the Malta national team coach and said that he was impressed with the behaviour of his players during their win over Ukraine.

“I am really satisfied with how my players performed today,” Cirovic said.

