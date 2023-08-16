Malta U-17 national coach Milan Cirovic was delighted with the players’ performance after they secured an historic 11th placing at the European Championship finals that were held in Manisa, Turkey last week.

The Maltese youngsters have shown their potential at the continental championships which saw them not only secure victories against Georgia and Ukraine but also hold their own against waterpolo powerhouses Germany and Italy before rounding up their commitments with a stunning 13-9 victory over France that ensured their best-ever placing in this competition.

Coach Cirovic was proud of the effort put in by his players, particularly due to the fact that his players had very little time to prepare for this tournament.

“The boys gave their maximum effort, and I am satisfied with the commitment and professionalism they have shown during this high-level tournament,” Cirovic told the Times of Malta.

