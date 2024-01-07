The waterpolo national team coach Milan Cirovic has urged his players to believe more in themselves as Malta will go in search of their first win in the European Championship finals when they face Israel in Zagreb on Sunday afternoon (start: 5pm).

The Maltese youngsters produced a battling performance in their tournament opener on Friday against Germany which saw them share the exchanges with their far superior opponents for much of the opening two sessions.

However, in the third session, the Germans punished the Maltese slack defending to take a decisive five-goal lead which they preserved till the end to secure an 18-13 win.

Still, the Maltese players left the pool with their heads held high after their spirited display and Cirovic said that felt his team could have achieved more if they believed more in themselves.

