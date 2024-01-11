The Malta waterpolo national team is facing arguably its most important match at the European Championship finals when they face Slovenia in the positional play-offs between the 13th and 16th place in Dubrovnik.

While the national team had already rewritten its history books in the continental finals when they notched their first-ever victory in the group stage when overcoming Israel 13-11, Thursday’s match can put the team within one win away from achieving their best-ever placing in the tournament.

Two years, ago Malta attained its best placing when finishing 14th when they lost to Germany in the play-off for 13th place.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

