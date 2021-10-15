Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, the world’s leading producer of high-quality live entertainment, and Visit Malta have announced the opening of a brand-new production created exclusively for Malta.

Malta will be the first European country to host a new Cirque due Soleil show after the company had to stop performances for nearly 17 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The production, titled FIERI, will be presented in Valletta from November 25 to December 19.

The event, which will feature the same signature style acrobatics and visual artistry that fans worldwide have come to expect and appreciate, will be tailored for Malta, celebrating the country’s singular cultural diversity and history.

Described as an uplifting journey, FIERI is inspired by the cultural roots of Malta. A unifying tale of resilience, the show is a modern take on the unifying spirit of the Maltese archipelago and weaves a shining, contemporary mosaic inspired by the sea.

“We are delighted to return to Malta, a country steeped in history, to pay tribute to this resilient nation and its people” Diane Quinn, COO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, said.

“Now more than ever in our absurd world, Cirque du Soleil’s power to bring joy and hope to our audiences is not only welcome but necessary. So I welcome you to this show and to the magic that descends as the artists take the stage.”

Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection Clayton Bartolo commented: “FIERI by Cirque du Soleil will be another opportunity to showcase Malta's credentials in the cultural and entertainment sector. Having a month full of uplifting shows inspired by the cultural roots of Malta is a stamp in quality for our country's hospitality industry. Events of such calibre fall under our ultimate goal − that of making Malta a home of tourism excellence for the years to come."

Johann Buttigieg, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority, added: “The last time that the majestic auditorium of the Mediterranean Conference Centre welcomed audiences for a musical production was March 8, 2020. Countless sacrifices were made since then. We had to tap into our resilience, and all felt a sense of pride as, together, we joined forces to fight the pandemic.

“It is this same sense of national pride that will be transmitted to locals and tourists alike, who will be watching FIERI by Cirque du Soleil in November and December. As the Malta Tourism Authority, we always seek to promote Malta’s rich cultural heritage and history in any way possible, and this unique experience by Cirque du Soleil is a prime example.”

Tickets for the 75-minute performances of FIERI by Cirque du Soleil, are available online at www.visitmalta.com. This event, is being organised following the COVID-19 protocols currently in place by the Health Authorities. The maximum safety of the musicians, the performers and the audience remains a top priority throughout.