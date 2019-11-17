Cirque du Soleil is bringing its internationally-acclaimed live entertainment to Malta for the first time. The original live performance titled Vitori has been exclusively created for Malta. The 28 spectacular shows will be presented from November 27 to December 20 at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta.

Depending on your budget, there are four different tiers available for the shows: bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Malta Shows, a brand represented by the renowned 356 Entertainment Group and organisers of the event, recently announced that bronze is now completely sold out and issued a last call for silver and gold tickets.

If you wish to treat yourself to a truly exquisite evening, the platinum VIP experience offers luxury from start to finish. Enjoy exclusive access to the venue and a specially designated VIP area where you will be served prosecco and wine along with canapés for one hour before the show.

Then head straight to the best view of the show and get ready to be amazed. After the show, you’ll be invited back to the VIP area where you can enjoy an open bar and delicious finger food.

Vitori mobilises a cast of characters inspired by the pieces in the game of chess, the ultimate game of logic and rational thinking. Brimming with talent and energy, two teams go head to head on a huge chessboard, ready to wage a battle to the end. But when the golden King falls in love with the black Rook, he puts everything in the balance to get closer to his beloved, leaving his unsuspecting subjects in total disarray. The 60-minute production will feature 24 acrobatic artists and dancers from around the world.

Originally composed of 20 street performers in 1984, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group completely reinvented circus arts and went on to become a world leader in live entertainment. Established in Montreal, the Canadian organisation has brought wonder and delight to over 190 million spectators with productions presented in close to 450 cities in 60 countries. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group currently has over 4,000 employees, including 1,400 artists, from nearly 70 countries.

Upon entering their fourth decade of entertaining fans worldwide, Cirque du Soleil has not lost the forward-thinking flair that sparked the adoration of anyone who witnessed it back in its early days. Detailed set and costume design, and dynamic audience interaction - with audiences being engaged with both physically and imaginatively - have pioneered the refined template that is found at the core of every new show. Cirque du Soleil continues to push boundaries and stun fans, both old and new, worldwide.

If you would like to experience Vitori, the exclusive performance by Cirque du Soleil, visit maltashows.com