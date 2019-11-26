Cirque du Soleil, the largest contemporary circus in the world, is performing a show called Vitori created exclusively for Malta from tomorrow until December 20.

The internationally-acclaimed circus’s creations have received numerous prizes and distinctions over the years. Based in Canada, it is characterised by a theatrical, character-driven approach and the absence of performing animals.

Each show is a synthesis of circus styles from around the world, with its own central theme and storyline. Continuous live music is performed during the shows, with performers rather than stagehands changing the props.

The show to be performed in Malta and its cast of characters are inspired by the pieces in the game of chess – the ultimate game of logic and rational thinking.

Two teams go head to head on a huge chessboard, ready to wage a battle to the end. But when the golden king falls in love with the black rook, he puts everything in the balance to get closer to his beloved, leaving his unsuspecting subjects in total disarray.

Vitori will be staged from tomorrow to December 20 at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta. Performances are being held daily at 7pm with extra matinee shows on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information and bookings, visit http://maltashows.com/cirquedusoleil.