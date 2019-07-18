The final night of the Farsons Beer Festival this evening is guaranteed to be a spectacle for all those present, with the return of Ira Losco coinciding with Cisk’s 90th birthday.

This year’s X-Factor winner and Malta representative for the Eurovision Song Contest, Michela Pace, will also be a guest performing on stage with Losco for the first time.

Losco will be performing a two-hour live show with her all-star live band and other guests.

“It has been a number of years since Ira Losco and her band have performed at the Farsons Beer Festival and we are very excited to have her on our closing night,” said Adolf Vella, business support manager at Simonds Farsons Cisk and festival coordinator.

Following her recent massive hit Hey Now and several other singles such as We are the Soldiers, One In A Million, Bad Habits, OMG and more recently, High, from her double album No Sinner No Saint, her management has announced that she has something very special planned for this show, during which she will be launching her next single featuring a very special guest.

The audience will also have an opportunity to buy exclusive merchandise, meet and have their picture taken with Losco and her guests at a Meet & Greet session happening right after the show.

Losco has also celebrated 15 years in music, during which she has been consistently active – having released six studio albums, two remix albums, one DVD, a 400-page photographic journal, over 20 music videos and singles, performed several big concerts abroad and sold-out shows in Malta and recently been asked to be part of the record-breaking TV show X-Factor airing Season 2 this coming October.

Additionally, to celebrate Cisk’s 90th birthday, 6,000 interactive LED wristbands will be given out to the audience. These will be activated during the show by Losco’s music for a truly immersive experience.

“Definitely a show not to be missed,” said Steve Borg, Cisk brand executive at Simonds Farsons Cisk.

“We also have other surprises up our sleeves planned for the night and we definitely urge our loyal supporters to attend what promises to be a spectacular evening.”

Ira Losco and her band will be on stage at 10.30pm. Recently discovered stars Nicole Frendo and Owen Leuellen will be performing prior to her show at 9pm.

The Farsons Beer Festival is organised by Simonds Farsons Cisk plc.

