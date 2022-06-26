Cisk Lager is a proud supporter of Coast is Clear, an all-year round clean-up campaign spearheaded by ex-waterpolo player Mark Galea Pace.

“The main aim of Coast is Clear is to clear our country of the litter. However, the second aim is to raise awareness through social media and to grab people’s attention by showing them what is happening out there,” Galea Pace said.

“Raising enough funds to carry out the clean-ups and getting a team of volunteers together remains an ongoing challenge.”

Steve Borg, brand executive for Cisk, commented: “We are proud to be supporting Coast is Clear through our flagship brand Cisk.

“We always encourage our consumers to dispose of their waste responsibly and we now also encourage them to join Mark in a clean-up activity or two any time of year.”

Volunteers are invited to join Galea Pace in winter by truck or in summer by boat. His clean-up activities include music and food and drinks at the end of the sessions.

Galea Pace can be contacted through the Coast is Clear social media pages.