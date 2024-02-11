UK agency bluemarlin has clinched a silver at the World Brand Design Society Awards 2024 for the successful Cisk rebrand launched last year. The identity category entry for Cisk stood out among the submissions, earning bluemarlin the silver award for ‘Brand Redesign’.

The World Brand Design Society Awards are known for recognising projects of significance, celebrating design excellence and highlighting the best creative endeavours worldwide.

Expressing gratitude, bluemarlin thanked the society for acknowledging dedication to innovative and impactful brand design. The agency also commended Simonds Farsons Cisk for its trust and collaboration, emphasising that this achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the shared commitment to excellence.

In addition to this recognition, bluemarlin was also awarded ‘Design Agency of the Year’ in the Icons of Beer category at the World Beer Awards, specifically for its recent redesign of Cisk.

Susan Weenink Camilleri, head of sales and marketing at Simonds Farsons Cisk, expressed her enthusiasm for the brand’s new identity: “Our upgraded iconic assets seamlessly blend into any setting, and our partnership with bluemarlin since 2018 has been built on trust and open collaboration. We’re immensely proud of Cisk’s achievements so far, and we’re brimming with excitement for what the future holds.”

Andrew Eyles, CEO of bluemarlin, added: “Our redesign pays homage to Cisk’s rich history as the Maltese beer since 1929, featuring enhanced brand assets and a new faceted pattern inspired by the Maltese cross, to elevate the brand’s impact and relevance for a new generation and international markets.

“This win underscores our commitment to creative excellence, using the power of design to accelerate brand in hands, hearts and minds. We are grateful to the World Brand Design Society for its recognition and Simonds Farsons Cisk for its ongoing trust and collaboration.”

Inspired by the spirited Maltese culture, Cisk’s brand livery exudes warmth and positive energy, reflecting the brand’s premium credentials. The updated packaging signifies a rejuvenation that aims to elevate Cisk’s relevance and expand its reach to new markets.