Kelly Fabri, Anne Marie Portelli and Edel Mary Rose Tabone are the winners of Citadel Insurance’s end-of-year Christmas raffle. The raffle was held as a gesture to thank all Citadel customers for their loyalty.

All Citadel Insurance customers who held an active policy as at December 31, 2021, were included in the lottery for a selection of valuable prizes.

Names were drawn by officials of the Malta Gaming Authority with Fabri winning a Samsung tablet, Portelli a weekend break at Kempinski Hotel, San Lawrenz, and Tabone an HP Laptop.

Angela Tabone, managing director, said: “Citadel’s rewards the loyalty of all its customers and thrives to provide a wide range of products to meet all their insurance and protection needs. On top of this, we also try to reward our customers through initiatives which highlight our gratitude.”

This year marks an important year for Citadel Insurance plc, as it will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. From its inception until today, the company operates with a forward-thinking strategy built on an established reputation for high-quality, value-for-money insurance products for both individual and business customers.

Citadel maintains an ongoing commitment to expertise and responsiveness across a flexible portfolio that comprises motor, home, marine, travel, business, professional indemnity and life insurance, including retirement and savings plans, beyond tailor-made products designed around customers’ requirements.