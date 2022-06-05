Citadel Insurance plc is celebrating World Environment Day through various green initiatives, in a bid to facilitate a positive change for the planet and ensure a brighter future.

Customers serviced from a Citadel Insurance branch from last Thursday to Sunday received a take-home plant to help make their immediate environment greener and serve as a daily reminder of the need to protect and nurture the environment. Furthermore, today, Citadel Insurance is paying for 50 per cent of the fees charged by the electric cabs that operate in Valletta.

On Monday, it will also offer return ferry tickets for the first 100 commuters travelling between the Three Cities and Valletta. These initiatives encourage the transition towards alternative transport solutions that reduce traffic on our streets.

“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, Citadel Insurance remains firmly committed to promoting environmentally friendly solutions and embracing the green transition,” Angela Tabone, managing director at Citadel Insurance, said.

“This commitment started as far back as 2008 when Citadel Insurance introduced eco branded products for customers who purchased renewable energy solutions, such as the installation of PV panels and solar water heaters, or electric and hybrid vehicles.

“To this day, the Citadel Eco insurance product brand empowers personal and business customers to adopt environmentally friendly and green technologies via beneficial discounts.”

World Environment Day activities organised by Citadel Insurance fit into a broader environmentally focused CSR strategy adopted for a number of years and continue to be so for 2022 and beyond.

Last year saw the company collaborate with Nature Trust Malta on its turtle conservation project and a project to distribute reusable bags to reduce the use of plastic. Similar initiatives are planned for the rest of the year.

