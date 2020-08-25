As digital channels continue to establish themselves as the preferred method by which customers interact with organisations for support in real time, Citadel Insurance, a leading provider of private and business insurance in Malta, has launched a new live chat service. This new service can be accessed through the company’s website at www.citadelplc.com.

The live chat will be manned by a dedicated team tasked with following up insurance-related queries, assisting in the use of website services, while also providing support on quotes, purchases, policy renewals and claims. The live chat service will be available from Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm and on Saturday between 9am and noon.

Angela Tabone, CEO of Citadel Insurance said: “With the introduction of our new live chat, customers can ask our representatives any questions they may have and get a real-time response. Customers can make sure they get the right policy that fits their requirements and get professional help in doing so. This new service will not only improve the customers’ experience and service efficiency through personal interaction directly with our team, but also provides a better understanding of what insurance is and the benefits it provides to the policy holders and their loved ones.”

Citadel Insurance offers a wide range of insurance policies including motor, home and travel, all of which can be purchased directly through the website. Furthermore, users can also renew their motor, home and marine insurance, track motor claims and get quotes specific to their requirements via the website. Customers can also manage their insurance requirements through the Citadel Insurance mobile app which is available from the App Store and Google Play.

For further information, visit www.citadelplc.com, call on freephone 8007 2322 or e-mail info@citadelplc.com. Citadel Insurance plc is a company authorised under the Insurance Business Act, Cap. 403, to carry on general and long-term business of insurance and is regulated by the MFSA.