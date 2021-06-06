Citadel Insurance is once again celebrating World Environment Day with a myriad of green initiatives.

In the run-up to the day, marked yesterday, customers visiting branches were gifted with a take-home plant, while on Friday, the first 100 commuters to cross between the three Cities and Valletta had their ferry tickets fully subsidised by the company. In addition, on Tuesday, June 8, Citadel Insurance will also be sponsoring half the fare of all electric cabs operating in Valletta.

Furthermore, to make their customers’ life easier to transition to environmentally-friendly practices, Citadel Insurance is offering advantageous eco-discounts on home and motor insurance for those adopting renewable-energy solutions such as solar water heaters, PV systems and electric or hybrid cars. Terms and conditions apply.

“There is truly no better way to honour World Environment Day than to facilitate actions that will help our planet,” Angela Tabone, managing director of Citadel Insurance, said.

We wish to create more public awareness about initiatives which support cleaner energy solutions

“We wish to create more public awareness about initiatives which support cleaner energy solutions. At Citadel you will be able to benefit from competitive eco-friendly insurance solutions for your home and car which reward customers who choose alternative technologies for their efforts to contribute towards reducing the strain on the environment.”

The theme for World Environment Day 2021 is “Ecosystem Restoration” and will see the launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. Ecosystem restoration can take many forms including growing trees, greening cities, rewilding gardens, changing diets or cleaning up coasts.

“Ecosystems exist not only at a global scale, but also at a local level. This means that everyone can make a difference through our everyday actions and has a role to play in supporting and repairing degraded ecosystems. We invite everyone to use World Environment Day as a catalyst for positive tangible action,” Tabone added.

