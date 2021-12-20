Citadel Insurance plc has relocated its Gżira branch to Testaferrata Street, Ta’ Xbiex. The company now has a total of 10 branches across Malta and Gozo.

The Ta’ Xbiex branch offers a new customer-centric design with a greater focus on private meeting areas where customers can discuss more detailed or personal requirements. This new concept for the branch layout has already been implemented at Citadel’s Naxxar branch where it has been positively received by customers.

This new design was studied with the new social distancing regulations and the company’s aim to increase online services in mind.

Angela Tabone, managing director at Citadel Insurance, said: “With the opening of our new Ta’ Xbiex, Testaferrata Street branch and the upgrades in our Naxxar branch, we continue to strengthen our ability to deliver professional and prompt service to our existing and future customers in a modern and welcoming environment. By enhancing our branch network while at the same time also continuing to invest in our digital channels, we continue to focus on giving customers all the options they need to make their insurance provision hassle free.”

Aside from the newly opened branch in Ta’ Xbiex, Citadel Insurance also has branches in Naxxar, Mosta, San Ġwann, Żebbuġ, Paola, Żejtun, Mellieħa and Victoria, with its head office and customer services office situated in Floriana.

More information, including the opening hours of all Citadel’s branches, is available at www. citadelplc.com

Citadel Insurance plc is authorised under the Insurance Business Act, Cap. 403 to carry on general and long-term business of insurance and is regulated by the MFSA.