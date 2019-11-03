Citroen has confirmed all-electric versions of its Dispatch and Berlingo vans will spearhead its commercial vehicle arm’s move towards electrification.

The announcement brings the French firm’s commercial line-up in line with the electrification strategy of its owner, PSA Group, which involves offering an electrified derivative of every model alongside petrol and diesel units.

The EV version of the Dispatch is scheduled for release in 2020 with two battery options. A 50kWh unit promises 124 miles (200 km) of range, while a 75kWh will offer 186 miles (300 km). The Relay Electric is also due next year, with an electric version of the Berlingo due in 2021.

Citroen says electric commercial vehicles are particularly useful for those who drive in cities as they’re exempt from being charged in low-emission zones.

Laurence Hansen, Citroen’s product and strategy director, said: “Citroen is a centenarian brand boasting nearly 90 years of expertise in light commercial vehicles.

“A leader in the energy transition and inspired by the needs of business customers, Citroen today is launching a major product offensive on the electrification of its light commercial vehicle range.

“The objective is to market an electrified version of each of its vans by 2021, benefitting from Groupe PSA’s finest knowledge and supplementing the efficient internal combustion engine range.”