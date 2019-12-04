Citroen has revealed a new special edition version of its C3 Aircross compact SUV – the C-Series.

C-Series cars get an enhanced level of standard equipment as well as styling touches which help them to stand out against the current range of C3 Aircross models.

A unique ‘Regal Red’ colour pack is available with the car and this includes coloured headlamp surrounds and matching door mirrors. These are contrasted by a bi-tone black roof and 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels. Available exterior colours are white, black and two different shades of grey.

Inside, the C-Series gets satin chrome air vent surrounds along with ‘Regal Red’ contrasting stripes on the seats. The C-Series logo is applied to the seats too.

The C-Series C3 Aircross is based on ‘Feel’ specification but receives additional equipment. Automatic air conditioning is one such addition, along with automatic windscreen wipers, an electrochrome rear view mirror and rear parking sensors.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both included as standard too, helping owners to integrate their smartphones into the car’s system more efficiently.

Just one engine will be available for the C-Series – a 1.2-litre PureTech petrol with a six-speed manual gearbox.