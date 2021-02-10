Citroen has released its new e-Berlingo – an electric version of the firm’s popular compact van.

Powered by a 100kW electric motor coupled to a 50kWh battery pack, the e-Berlingo brings a claimed range of up to 171 miles (275 kilometres) as well as the capability to add 80 per cent charge in just 30 minutes via 100kW rapid charging.

It retains the regular van’s load-lugging abilities, though, with an 800kg maximum payload and a load capacity of up to 4.4m3. The load area hasn’t been impacted by the fitment of the electric powertrain, either, with the e-Berlingo’s batteries located under the front seats. The battery itself is covered by an eight-year or 100,000-mile warranty, too.

Capable of travelling at speeds of up to 84mph (135km/h), the e-Berlingo incorporates three driving modes; Normal limits power to 80kW and is best suited to everyday driving, while Eco limits power further to 60kW and reduces the use of heating and air conditioning without deactivating them, therefore extending the van’s range. Finally, Power mode opens up 100kW of energy and delivers the best possible performance, particularly for when the van is fully loaded.

The charging port is located on the side of the van.

Charging will take around five hours using a home wallbox, though it can be charged via a standard three-pin socket – though charge times will be considerably greater using this method.

Vincent Cobée, Citroën Global CEO, said: “The Citroën Berlingo Van is renowned for its practicality and usability. By adopting the best electric vehicle technology, it now offers professional users a zero emissions solution.

“With ë-Berlingo Van, many business customers will find the ideal partner to accomplish their daily tasks in unrivalled comfort, and with lower running costs, without any compromise in terms of loads and volumes.

Inside, the e-Berlingo features an eight-inch touchscreen which includes an ‘Energy’ page that gives access to readouts about the car’s powertrain. It shows the charge level of the battery and consumption statistics, among other information.

The van is also available in two sizes. The smallest – M – measures in at 4.40m long, while an XL version boosts this to 4.75m long. It’s also available as a crew van, offering seating for up to five people.

