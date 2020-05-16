Citroen has revealed its latest electric model – the e-Dispatch.

Completely electric, the e-Dispatch van is capable of returning up to 205 miles (330 kilometres) on a single charge in its largest battery configuration, or 143 miles (230 kilometres) on a smaller battery version.

The e-Dispatch will be joined by electric versions of the Relay and Berlingo vans next year, bolstering Citroen’s electric van offering.

Thanks to low-mounted batteries, the e-Dispatch features an impressive load area size.

The e-Dispatch’s batteries are mounted low in the chassis, which helps to maintain the van’s load volume. Three different body sizes are available – XS, M and XL – with payloads going from 1,000kg in the XS to 1,275 in the XL. All versions are capable of towing a tonne, too.

The battery and powertrain are also covered by an eight-year or 100,000-mile (161,000-kilometre) warranty.

Flat-out the e-Dispatch is rated to 80mph (129 km/h), while three different driving modes allow the driver to optimise the powertrain depending on the situation. Eco, for instance, optimises energy consumption by reducing the output of the heating and air conditioning. Power, meanwhile, delivers more punch when carrying a large load, making the performance equal to when the van is in Normal mode.

The e-Dispatch can accept a high-speed 100kW charging rate.

The e-Dispatch can accept a 100kW fast-charge too, which would take the larger 75kWh battery from empty to full in just 45 minutes. However, that charge time via a regular 7.4kW wallbox is around 11 hours and 20 minutes.