Citroen has announced a series of updates for its C4 range of cars. 

Applied to both the regular C4 and the electric e-C4, the changes include revisions to the car’s specifications while introducing new exterior colours and alloy wheel designs. 

On the electric e-C4, the changes, according to Citroen, include ‘improvements in driving efficiency’ which, says the brand, enhance the real-world driving range under ‘a variety of driving conditions’. The car’s range remains at a claimed 217 miles, however. 

