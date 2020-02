Lija local council will tomorrow be organising the citrus festival in Sir Ugo Mifsud Street, Lija. The event will run from 10am to 5pm.

Citrus fruit as well as typical local and international food and honey products will be on sale.

There will also be stalls selling local artisan products, an exhibition in the old windmill and games and entertainment for children.

For more information, send an e-mail to lija.lc@gov.mt.