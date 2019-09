The Cittadella Arts Festival kicked off with a concert, entitled ‘Beat it! A Big Band Show’, at the Citadel ditch. The concert featured DCapitals Big Band, directed by George Apap and special guest band from the Czech Republic, the Big ‘O’ Band, directed by Marek Ottl. The festival, going on until September 13, is organised by DCapitals Big Band with the collaboration of the Malta Arts Council, the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Support Programme, Heritage Malta and the Malta Tourism Authority.

