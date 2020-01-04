An 18th-century clock that forms part of the Ċittadella’s St Michael’s bastion is to be restored, the Gozo Ministry said on Saturday.

Works to restore the clock’s mechanism are expected to begin next week and will continue until August.

Experts working with C. Schembri Watchmakers have been entrusted with the job, which will be carried out in consultation with the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

The project, which is being piloted by the Gozo Ministry’s directorate of cultural heritage, is being financed by the ministry itself.

St Michael’s Bastion is one of the fortified walls that circle the Ċittadella, which is the citadel of Victoria in Gozo.